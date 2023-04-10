Watch: Telangana min Harish Rao drives rickshaw to Siddipet Auto Society meet

Hyderabad: Dressed in an auto driver’s uniform, driving an autorickshaw, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao arrived at the Siddipet Auto Credit Cooperative Society meeting to express solidarity with the auto driver community.

Lauding the services rendered by the auto drivers, the minister addressed them as brand ambassadors of Siddipet as they carry out multiple tasks from taking tourists safely to their destinations, tour guiding them while they are on their way and also in many cases shifting injured passengers to hospitals before the ambulance arrives.

Also Read Telangana devotee donates saree with gold zari to Lord Balaji

While addressing auto drivers and their family members to mark the fourth anniversary of the society, Harish Rao said that the society was increasing the credit limit to Rs 15,000 from the existing Rs 10,000, besides enhancing the marriage incentive to Rs 5,000 from the current Rs 3,500.

Harish Rao also declared setting up a petrol bunk for the auto drivers society so that they could get petrol at cheaper rates and assured them of a permanent building in addition to setting up an auto nagar.

He stated that auto drivers earlier blended money from private money lenders by paying a huge interest rate, until four years ago. The minister said that the society has helped the drivers consolidate financially in the last four years.

Harish Rao further promised prize money of Rs 25,000 for children of auto drivers if they scored 10 out of 10 GPA in the SSC examination.

69 super specialists to be recruited as patients flood medical college hospital in Nizamabad

Harish Rao on Sunday said that the Nizamabad Government Medical College will soon be allocated 29 senior doctors who will provide super speciality services to cater to the increasing number of patients in the district.

“Telangana government will recruit 40 specialised doctors to work in various departments in Mahabubnagar Government Medical College and Hospital, in view of the patient inflow increasing,” he said.

Remarking that patients were earlier forced to go to big cities for quality medical care, the mister said that with new medical colleges and super speciality hospital services made available for the people in every district, the issue has been tackled.

“As part of this endeavour, the state government will soon open nine more medical colleges this year, in addition to the 17 such existing colleges,” Harish said.

Emphasising the availability of seats to medical students, the minister said, “Telangana has become a role model for the country in the field of healthcare. Also, people’s trust in government hospitals has increased significantly.”