Watch: Thalapathy Vijay hosts Iftar party and offers Namaz

Chennai: Celebrities across India are often seen embracing the spirit of unity and secularism by celebrating all festivals with enthusiasm. As the holy month of Ramzan is underway, South superstar Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay, hosted a grand iftar party in Chennai on Friday, winning hearts once again.

Several photos and videos have now gone viral on social media, showing Vijay dressed in an all-white outfit with a skull cap, participating in the iftar rituals alongside his Muslim brothers. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and chief was seen offering duas and sharing the meal with thousands of locals.

Share until it reaches the sight of brothers

Sangis who say they will come for votes #இஸ்லாமிய_நண்பன்விஜய்@TVKVijayHQ #Thalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/V8qfI0Ysw6 — 💘𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐢💘 𝐕𝐢𝐉𝐚𝐘 (@Jeni__Vijay) March 7, 2025

Thalapathy Vijay speech 🙏🏼



He expressed his gratitude to everyone who gathered for the #Iftar celebration 🌙 #TVKVijay @TVKVijayHQ @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/S8BhGf4pip — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) March 7, 2025

As per reports, Vijay observed a full day of fasting before hosting the feast and even offered the Maghrib Namaz. His gesture has been widely appreciated by fans and netizens.

Share until it reaches the sight of brothers

Sangis who say they will come for votes #இஸ்லாமிய_நண்பன்விஜய்@TVKVijayHQ #Thalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/V8qfI0Ysw6 — 💘𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐢💘 𝐕𝐢𝐉𝐚𝐘 (@Jeni__Vijay) March 7, 2025

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is set to be his last before he fully transitions into politics.