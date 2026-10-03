Watch: The Traitors winner Rida Tharana gets engaged in Paris?

Mumbai: The internet woke up to what looked like another celebrity engagement announcement, this time it involved social media personality and The Traitors Season 2 winner Rida Tharana. The content creator shared a video of her alleged beau proposing to her in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, leaving fans both shocked and confused.

Rida, who won The Traitors Season 2 alongside Krystle D’Souza, has been enjoying increased popularity on social media following her reality show stint. With more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, fans have been closely following her updates, especially during her ongoing vacation in Paris.

Rida is currently in Paris with her friend Lorenzo Nova Nobilio, and rumours about the two have been doing the rounds for some time. Amid the dating speculation, Rida’s latest Instagram video caught everyone’s attention as it showed Lorenzo getting down on one knee and seemingly proposing to her against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Did Rida Tharana get engaged to Lorenzo Nova Nobilio?

While the video certainly looks like a dreamy proposal at first glance, Rida’s post does not confirm an engagement. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rida wrote, “Finnaalllyyyyyy…….” and added, “At least now we know what it feels like.”

While Rida and Lorenzo’s equation continues to spark curiosity among fans, the video itself does not confirm that the two are engaged or in a romantic relationship.

Rida Tharana and Lorenzo Nova Nobilio’s friendship

Rida has previously spoken warmly about her friendship with Lorenzo. On April 29, she shared a post dedicated to him, marking almost a year since they became friends.

Recalling how their friendship began, Rida wrote that she did not know when they first met that Lorenzo had been part of a Netflix reality show. She also revealed that one of the first things he told her was that he had won The Battle Camp and asked her to keep it a secret.

Their close friendship and frequent social media appearances together have previously fueled dating rumours, but neither Rida nor Lorenzo has officially confirmed being in a relationship.

The Traitors Season 2 journey

Born in Coorg, Karnataka, Rida Tharana rose to fame through her social media content and has built a strong following by speaking about women’s independence and challenging cultural stereotypes.

Her popularity received another boost after her stint on The Traitors Season 2. Rida entered the show as an Innocent but later switched sides and became one of the season’s Traitors. She ultimately won the reality show alongside Krystle D’Souza.

The duo defeated Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Sahil Salathia and Dalip Tahil in the finale. Krystle, Rida and Shalini emerged as the top three contestants of the season.