Watch: Thieves steal footwear from flats in Moosarambagh

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, two thieves entered into different apartments in Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar and stole footwear kept outside flats in five apartment buildings.

The theft came to the notice of some of the flat occupants in the morning when they came out and found the slippers and shoes stolen.

After coming to know of the incident, occupants from other flats also realised they faced the same situation and checked CCTV footages. They found a group of people in an auto rickshaw that came at night in the colony and stole their footwear.

In the video, the thieves can be seen entering the apartment buildings and stealing footwear. The victims included an inspector and a sub-inspector, whose uniform shoes were stolen.

A complaint has been lodged with the Malakpet police station and the police are on the hunt for the footwear thieves.