Watch: Three women fight over seat in RTC bus in Bollaram, case registered

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, three women were caught on camera fighting for a seat on a Telangana RTC bus in Hyderabad.

A video has emerged on social media platforms showing three angry women fighting for the seat. One of them hurled a footwear at the other while an elderly male passenger tried to pacify the situation.

Three women were caught on camera fighting for a seat on a TGSRTC bus in Hyderabad. A video has emerged on social media platforms showing three raged women fighting for the seat. One of them hurled a footwear at the other while an elderly male passenger tried to pacify the… pic.twitter.com/1s2IM5b9aC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 16, 2025

The RTC bus was travelling from Hakimpet depot of Rangareddy district to Hyderabad. The incident occurred when the bus reached the Bollaram bus stop.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Incidents such as these are not isolated. On January 1, a video emerged showing multiple women landing blows on each other in a TSGRTC bus. In the chaos, a child can be seen crying as she came in between two fighting women.

Other passengers on the bus had to get involved to break the scuffle.

Women clash with each other in TSRTC bus in Zaheerabad pic.twitter.com/EdLYWdsU5H — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 1, 2024

Ever since the ruling Congress government introduced the Mahalakshmi scheme which provides free bus rides to women and transgender persons in Telangana, many incidents such as these have surfaced online.

In another incident, an RTC bus conductor was assaulted after he tried to pacify two disputing women over a seating issue.

The incident occurred when the bus was travelling from Hanamkonda to Eturnagaram. The conflict began near Atmakur when the driver requested a female passenger not sit on the bonnet beside him leading to a heated argument.

According to reports, the woman called her son, Mohan, who then followed the bus for 30 kilometers. Upon catching up, Mohan stopped the bus, and together with his mother, they engaged in a physical altercation with the driver and conductor. The woman attacked the conductor with her shoe, while her son punched the conductor in the face.

Following the assault, the driver and conductor filed a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case. Further investigation is ongoing.