Telangana: 29 crore women benefit from ‘Maha Lakshmi’ scheme since launch

Hyderabad: Since the launch of the Maha Lakshmi free travel scheme in December 2023, it is estimated through ‘Zero Fare Tickets’ issued by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) that nearly 29 crore women took free bus rides in the last three months.

The data available with the corporation suggests that on average, 26.99 lakh women availed free bus facilities daily since the launch of the scheme. The number gradually increased to 28.10 lakh daily in January 2024 and subsequently rose to 31.56 lakh daily in February 2024.

In terms of occupancy rate, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Warangal regions stood in the top three positions, as per the data.

Notably, RTC had operated a total of 2,670 buses in the Greater Zone (Hyderabad and Secunderabad).

Reports suggest that an average of 21 lakh passengers travel in buses daily in the zone, of which 14.5 lakh are women.

Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, esteeming the government’s decision for providing Maha Lakshmi, said the scheme was very beneficial for the unemployed and a safer option for those returning home late than hiring a shared taxi.

“The scheme has come as a boon for working women, including government employees, as they can now save money that they used to spend on commuting to work,” the minister said.

“The scheme has helped women in multiple ways, like more savings, better mobility, and access to education, healthcare, employment, and other essential services,” he added.