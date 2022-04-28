Watch: Tunisian breaks down on meeting Palestinian pilgrim in Makkah

Riyadh: A touching video clip of a Tunisian pilgrim, following his chance encounter with a Palestinian pilgrim from the Gaza strip, in the courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, has been doing rounds on the internet.

The video was uploaded by Ahmed Hisham, the Palestinian man on his Instagram account. It has been liked and re-posted several thousand times.

In the video, it shows the pilgrim from Tunisia taking a group photo in front of the Holy Kaaba, the man helping him take a photo is the Palestinian, Ahmed Hisham.

According to the video, when Ahmed finished taking the picture of them, he asked them if they were Algerians, so they answered that they were from Tunisia. The man then enqired about Hisham’s nationality and questioned if he was from Yemen.

The video showed the moment of intense affection the Tunisian pilgrim displays when he learns that Hisham was from the Gaza Strip. He begins to cry and embraces him while trying to kiss his hand spontaneously.

A group of Tunisian women appeared in the video, raising slogans for the victory of Palestine over Israeli occupation forces, its people, and its resistance, while heading towards the Kaaba, asking for the supplication to be answered.

