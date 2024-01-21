Watch: Two brothers meet after 55 years in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A video showing two Saudi brothers meeting for the first time after 55 long years at a Saudi airport went viral on social media platforms.

The 28-second emotional video shows Dr Mudhi Al-Shehri, upon exiting the airport’s passport control, his sibling Mohammad Al-Shehri embraced each other tightly, shedding tears of joy.

Dr Mudhi, a physics professor at Kalamazoo University in the United States (US), left his hometown Al-Namas in Saudi Arabia after his mother’s death five decades ago, Arabic daily Alarabiya reported.

He attended secondary school in Riyadh and then he left for the United States to continue his higher studies.

Watch the video here

متداول :



لحظة وصول الدكتور السعودي الفيزيائي مضحي الشهري بعد غربه دامت لمدة 50 سنة ! pic.twitter.com/pHpLw9lBuB — WHR (@whrumor) January 17, 2024

Despite Dr Mudhi’s academic achievements, he was unable to return to his homeland and his family, including his brother Mohammed Al Shehri.

Speaking to Alarabiya, Mohammed said that his family lost contact with him as he was busy completing his studies in US. “My brother left when I was in fourth grade and since then, I have not seen him.”

Dr Mudhi’s nephew and close friend Mohammed Al Amer facilitated an emotional reunion, bridging the family’s growing distance and expressing longing for a reunion.

During his four-day tour in Saudi Arabia, Dr Mudhi expressed happiness and plans to return for a longer stay in Saudi Arabia. He returned to the US after performing Umrah.