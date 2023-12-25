Watch: Tyres of rented TSRTC bus fall off mid-journey in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two tyres of a TSRTC Palle Velugu bus fell off mid-journey near Elkathurthy, on the Huzurabad-Hanamkonda route on Sunday, December 24.

The rented TSRTC bus, with 42 passengers onboard, was moving at 40km/hour when the rear tyres of the vehicle dislodged.

However, the alert driver managed to manoeuvre the bus to safety and the passengers escaped unhurt.

Post the accident, reports stated that the bus belonging to the Huzurabad bus depot was overloaded with 80 passengers. However, TSRTC was quick to issue a statement rubbishing the claims. The officials were also directed to probe the incident and submit a comprehensive report with complete details.

“TSRTC officials the 42 people on board in another bus. No one was injured. The propaganda that there were 80 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident is untrue,” said TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar.

Sajjanar also said that owners of rented buses should be vigilant in handling them and advised them to keep their buses fit with frequent inspections. “Proper care should be taken in the maintenance of buses and buses should be run at full capacity without compromising on safe travel under any circumstances,” added the TSRTC MD.