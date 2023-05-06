Watch: UAE astronaut Al Neyadi relocate SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docking port

NASA instructed astronauts to relocate the spacecraft from the station's Harmony module to the lab's forward Harmony port to make room for other spacecraft arriving later this month and in June.

Photo: Al Neyadi

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and three colleagues safely relocate SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Endeavour to another docking port on the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday.

Endeavour— was the spacecraft Al Neyadi, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev arrived at the ISS on March 3.

NASA instructed astronauts to relocate the spacecraft from the station’s Harmony module to the lab’s forward port to make room for other spacecraft arriving in June.

On Saturday, Endeavour, undocked from the Harmony module’s space-facing port at 3:10 pm UAE time and redocked to the module’s forward-facing port at 3:53 pm, according to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

“The @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour redocked to its new port and completed its relocation maneuver at 8:01am ET today,” the space station tweeted.

On Friday, Al Neyadi tweeted, “Exciting times ahead! Here I am with my Crew-6 team, as we tried on our SpaceX suits once again for the upcoming Dragon Endeavour relocation mission. Tomorrow, we will be moving the spacecraft to another location on the ISS. Looking forward to executing the mission successully.”

