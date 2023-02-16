Watch: UK students perform brave stunt to save drowning dog

A video of a few brave Manchester, England students pulling a dog out of a muddy canal after a difficult rescue is going viral on social media.

The dog was seen drifting for a while in the footage until a pet owner asked for assistance for his dog who had fallen into a canal. The dog’s strength was gradually diminishing, and it was trying to hold on to the canal’s banks.

According to the Metro News, Batu Akyol was clinging to the lead of his dog after it had unluckily just fallen into the Ancoats Canal. Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor, two 20-year-old lads, came to his rescue and saved the dog in response to his cry for assistance.

The news outlet further stated that when an excessive amount of people came there, Ben, who was the tallest among them, was hanging upside down to recover the dog from the canal.

The young men’s brave actions are being praised, and the video has become very popular on social media. The video showcasing the bravery of Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor has received over 10 million views.