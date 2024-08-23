Watch: Ultra-localized rainfall amazes onlookers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ultra-localized rainfall amazed onlookers in Hyderabad, as it was only raining within a radius of six feet.

This unusual event was witnessed yesterday at the Murad Nagar post office line.

Ultra-localized rainfall amazed onlookers at Murad Nagar, Hyderabad as showers hit the area only within a radius of six feet. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/EwVwVrzY2U — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 23, 2024

What is ultra-localized rainfall?

Ultra-localized rainfall refers to rains that occur over a very small geographic area, sometimes as small as a few feet. These rains are typically short-lived but can be very heavy.

They are often the result of small-scale weather phenomena.

Because they affect such a specific area, these rains may not be captured by standard weather forecasts.

IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana for today and tomorrow.

In case of the city, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers until August 27.

This rainfall is likely to increase the overall rainfall received during the current Southwest monsoon in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.