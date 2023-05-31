Watch: Union minister ‘runs’, evades questions on wrestlers’ protest

In a recent incident that has sparked controversy, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was caught on camera briskly walking and eventually running away from a reporter who questioned her about the wrestlers’ protest. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism and raising questions about the minister’s response to the issue.

The incident shows Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi attempting to evade questions about the wrestlers’ protest. As the reporter persisted in seeking her opinion on the matter, Lekhi can be heard saying, “Chalo chalo” and hastily moving away from the scene. Despite being repeatedly asked, the minister refrained from offering her viewpoint on the protest.

Following the circulation of the video, the Congress party swiftly criticized Lekhi’s response. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went further and labelled her a “shameless minister”.

पहलवानों से जुड़े सवाल को सुनकर सरपट भागी 'बेशर्म मंत्री' मीनाक्षी लेखी



पत्रकार: "आप महिला सांसद हैं" आप पहलवानों के मुद्दे पर चुप क्यों हैं, और "प्रधानमंत्री क्यों चुप हैं" ?



Meenakshi Lekhi: 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h5pVMPJC3e — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 31, 2023

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, also joined in the criticism of Meenakshi Lekhi.

Meanwhile, Agitating wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, handed their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri to stop them from putting these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have now given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to submerge their medals in the Ganga.

A large gathering assembled at Har ki Pauri, witnessing the wrestlers’ poignant demonstration after they reached there with their world championship and Olympic medals.

Emotions ran high, and Sakshi, Vinesh, and Vinesh’s cousin Sangeeta were visibly overcome, and their husbands offered consolation as their numerous supporters formed a protective circle.