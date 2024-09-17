Watch: UP Hindutva goons attack youth on Milad-Un-Nabi day

Goons were attacking youth accusing them of having a Pakistan flag

Youth attacked by Hindutva outfitters

Lucknow: Two Muslim youth were attacked by Hindutva outfitters in Uttar Pradesh’s Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat district while returning from Milad-Un-Nabi programs on Monday, September 16. They were attacked over allegations of possessing a Pakistan flag.

It is seen in the video shared online that the flag is a religious green flag which is hoisted and displayed traditionally on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi.

In separate incident in India on the same day, shops owned by Muslim vendors were marked by Hindutva outfitters, and an elderly Muslim street vendor was attacked in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following the ongoing communal tension over a mosque in Shimla’s Sanjauli.

