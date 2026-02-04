Hyderabad: If you open Instagram these days, chances are you will come across at least one reel set to the quirky line, “Ramba ho ho ho… Samba ho ho ho…”. The once-forgotten disco track has found a fresh lease of life on social media, turning into a viral sound for dance clips, comedy skits and nostalgic throwback videos.

The renewed popularity of the song is largely credited to its revival in Dhurandhar: Part 1, starring Ranveer Singh.

Originally featured in the 1981 film Armaan, “Ramba Ho” was sung by Usha Uthup and composed by Bappi Lahiri. The song was recently recreated by composer Shashwat Sachdev for the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, introducing the high-energy number to a new generation of listeners and quickly making it a trending audio on Instagram.

Adding a local flavour to the viral sensation, legendary singer Usha Uthup recently gave the song a Hyderabadi twist. In a chat with 95 Mirchi Hyderabad, she playfully replaced the repeated “Ho” in the lyrics with the iconic Hyderabadi word “Hao”. She sang, “Ramba Hao Hao Hao… Samba Hao Hao Hao…”, delighting fans with her fun take on the popular tune.

For the unversed, people in Hyderabad often use “Hao” instead of “Haan” to say yes.

Usha Uthup also performed live in Hyderabad on January 30, 2026, as part of the Wings India 2026 aviation exhibition, where the song once again drew attention from audiences and social media users alike. A short clip of her Hyderabadi-style rendition has since been widely shared online.

Meanwhile, another moment that boosted the song’s popularity was a viral video featuring veteran actress Kalpana Iyer, popularly remembered as the original “Ramba Ho” girl. A clip of her dancing to the track at a family wedding surfaced recently and quickly won hearts. At 70, her spontaneous and energetic performance in a purple silk sari sparked nostalgia and admiration across platforms.

What began as a nostalgic disco number has now transformed into a social media trend, proving once again that the internet has a unique way of reviving old songs and giving them a brand-new audience.