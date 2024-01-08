Watch: Video of MS Dhoni smoking hookah breaks internet

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is making headlines not for his sport or any professional front, but for a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip that is surfacing online shows Dhoni smoking hookah at a event and it has sparked a lot of interest among cricket fans and netizens.

The video of MS Dhoni smoking hookah has garnered mixed reactions from fans and social media users. While some have criticized him for consuming hookah, others have defended him.

After the video went viral, an old comment of Dhoni’s former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate, George Bailey revealing that Dhoni likes smoking hookah is also resurfacing on internet.

“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down,” revealed Bailey.

Truth behind MS Dhoni’s Viral Hookah Video

According to India.com, the video is actually from an advertisement shoot that MS Dhoni filmed recently.

