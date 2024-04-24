Watch: Vijay Devarakonda attends security guard’s wedding in Hyd

Hyderabad: Actors have often captured hearts with their acts of kindness towards their team members and house helpers. From supporting them during difficult times to acknowledging their hard work publicly, these actors have shown immense gratitude and compassion towards those who contribute to their lives behind the scenes.

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda once again proved that he is a kind-hearted star. In a heartwarming gesture on Tuesday, Vijay, along with his family, attended the wedding of his security guard, Ravi. The videos of this event have gone viral on social media, capturing the actor and his family showering blessings on the newlyweds.

In the video, Vijay Devarakonda, his mother Madhavi, and his father Govardhan Rao can be seen celebrating the wedding occasion.

Watch the video here:

The #VijayDeverakonda and his family attended the wedding of his personal guard, #Ravi, and blessed the beautiful couple 💑✨️ pic.twitter.com/3YeyrGUkqs — S N R Talks (@SNR_Talks) April 23, 2024

Back in 2022, Vijay was celebrating Ravi’s birthday in his vanity van. A video was shared on the X (formerly Twitter) page.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in ‘The Family Star’ directed by Parasuram Petla. He is all set for his upcoming film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively titled ‘VD 12’.