Watch – Vijay Deverakonda photoshoots with huge Python in Dubai

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda recently took a quick vacation to Dubai. Taking to Instagram, the Liger actor shared a video with his fans and followers showcasing his memories and experiences. In the video, he can be seen conquering his fears by interacting with wild animals at the Dubai Zoo.

Vijay Deverakonda is seen holding snakes and lying with giant pythons, as well as feeding tiger cubs with milk bottles.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Another memory for life.” @sb_belhasa and @fame.park were amazing hosts to this memory. A beautiful park, happy well taken care of animals, great caretakers – They got me over my biggest fear – snakes, Shared lots of knowledge on animals and let me play with the cutest lion and tiger cubs.” Vijay’s fans were impressed by his bravery and praised him for confronting his fears.

The video received 4 lakh views and 87 thousand likes within a few hours of being shared.

On the professional front, Vijay Devarakonda is currently working on “Jana Gana Mana,” an unfinished Indian Telugu-language military action film directed by Puri Jagannadh, and he is also waiting to resume the shoot of his most-awaited film, Kushi. He is also in talks to make a film with the director, Parasuram.



