Watch: Vistara crew celebrates baby girl’s 1st birthday mid-air

A heartwarming gesture of India’s Vistara airlines celebrating a baby girl’s first birthday amid mid-air has captured the hearts of people online.

During a flight journey, the airline’s cabin crew surprised the family of three, who were flying to Maldives from Mumbai along with a toddler, named Arohi.

The crew arranged a small cake, accompanied by fruit and a handwritten note for Arohi.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday, August 8, Aarohi’s father Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude to the airline and shared adorable pictures from the celebration.

“Loved the way how Vistara Crew celebrated my daughter’s very first birthday in air aboard Male bound flight UK271… This is truly a heart warming gesture for us & our daughter. Thankyou Vistara ❤️🫡 #FlyWithFeeling #VistaraView #Vistara,” Rohit tweeted.

Vistara responded to the tweet as it wrote, “First birthdays are indeed special and celebrating it at 35,000ft makes it even more special! The crew will be just as happy to read your #VistaraLove, Rohit.”

In response to this kind gesture by the flight attendants, many social media users applauded Vistara airline for sponsoring the in-flight celebration.