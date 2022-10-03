Watch: When PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi came face-to-face in Parliament

New Delhi: The relationship between the ruling BJP and the principal opposition party Congress has been quite bitter in the last few years, with both parties slamming each other at regular intervals over a number of issues.

The scenario, however, looked a bit different for a change on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi came face-to-face in the Parliament.

Both leaders faced each other at the Central Hall of Parliament House on the occasion of the wreath laying ceremony organised on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation — Mahatma Gandhi, and late former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered garlands on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

After a while, Sonia Gandhi also proceeded to put garland on the portrait of the two departed leaders.

Modi greeted Sonia Gandhi by saying “Namaste”, and in her response, the Congress leader also greeted the Prime Minister with folded hands.

Despite the exchange of greetings, a tinge of tension was visible.

Several group photographs were also clicked in which both PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi were also present but none of them neither communicated with anyone not made any eye contacts.

Later, both Rajnath Singh and Sonia Gandhi greeted each other with a “Namaste”.