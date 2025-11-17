Mumbai: Actor Huma Qureshi and acting coach Rachit Singh once again became the centre of public attention after being seen together at Myntra’s MyGlamFest in Mumbai. Their appearance comes amid ongoing rumours that the couple got engaged in September this year. Videos from the event soon circulated online, bringing renewed focus to their relationship.

Viral Video From Himesh Reshammiya’s Concert

During Himesh Reshammiya’s concert at the festival, a video captured Rachit hugging Huma from behind and giving her a gentle kiss on the head. The affectionate moment was noticed instantly by fans at the venue and by viewers online. In the clip, Huma is also seen reminding Rachit about the cameras around them. He then drops his arms and steps back, appearing mindful of the attention.

Huma later shared her own videos from the event, where she danced and enjoyed the song Hookah Bar. They were also seen interacting with Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala.

Huma and Rachit have been spotted together several times in recent months. Their joint appearance at a Diwali bash and at the screening of Thamma film added more weight to engagement speculations. Although neither of them has confirmed the news, a source earlier claimed that Rachit proposed to Huma during a private gathering in the United States.

Who Is Rachit Singh

Rachit is an actor and a well known acting coach who has conducted more than 100 workshops. He has trained several top stars including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, and Pooja Hegde. He made his screen debut in Karmma Calling and was recently seen in the film Thamma.

Huma is receiving praise for her performances in Delhi Crime 3 and Maharani 4. She will next appear in the period gangster film Toxic, which is set to release in 2026.