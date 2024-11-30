Watch: ‘You didn’t vote for us’, BJP MLA refuses to resolve man’s grievance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pradeep Chaudhary has come under scrutiny after a video emerged on social media on Friday, November 29, showing him dismissing a grievance from a Muslim man named Fazlu regarding an issue with a local ration dealer in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, Chaudhary is seen seated in his office while Fazlu attempts to explain his situation. The MLA interrupts him to ask his name and, upon learning it, immediately refuses to assist. He states, “I will not be able to recommend you. I did not get a single vote. I fed you lots of cashews, pistachios, and almonds, but still, you did not vote for me.”

The footage quickly went viral, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about how elected officials treat their constituents, particularly regarding communal relations. Critics argue that such behaviour highlights a troubling trend among political leaders who neglect their responsibilities to serve all citizens equally, regardless of their voting history.

The BJP has frequently faced criticism for its treatment of Muslims, especially concerning political representation and support. Reports indicate that many Muslims experience bias from BJP officials who claim they can only assist those who voted for the party.

This incident has intensified discussions about the need for politicians to uphold their duties to all constituents without discrimination based on religion or voting preferences.