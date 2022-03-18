Watch: Youth thrashed for distributing leaflets about Christianity

Hassan: A youth has been thrashed for distributing leaflets about Christianity near a college campus. This incident took place in Hassan district, Karnataka.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Bajrang Dal members can be seen beating the youth, Manu.

The matter did not end there. After assaulting him, the members handed over Manu to the police.

Manu has been arrested and FIR under section 295A has been registered against him.

#BajrangDal members thrash a person named Manu for distributing leaflets about #Christian faith near college campus in #hassan. They objected to him distributing the leaflets & assaulted him before handing him over to cops. Manu has been arrested & fir under 295A regd #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Bo2xrjkCQc — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 17, 2022

Not an isolated incident

It is not an isolated incident, miscreants are reportedly assaulting Christians and targeting their place of worship in Karnataka.

As per a fact-finding report which was released in December 2021, in southern India, the highest number of attacks on the Christian community takes place in Karnataka.

The report was a joint effort of the United Christian Forum, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, and the United Against Hate.

Attacks on Christian community

There is an allegation that the attacks on the Christian community in Karnataka increased after BJP formed the government in the state. People also blame the anti-conversion bill for the rise of attacks on the community.

The bill does not ban religious conversion in the state but it made the conversion difficult. The conversion needs to be informed to District Magistrate 30 days in advance.

Apart from it, the bill makes provision of raising objection over the personal decision of conversion.

It has been alleged that the attacks against the Christian community increased ever since the bill was first mooted in September.