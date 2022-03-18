Watch: Youth thrashed for distributing leaflets about Christianity

Hassan: A youth has been thrashed for distributing leaflets about Christianity near a college campus. This incident took place in Hassan district, Karnataka.
In a video that went viral on social media, the Bajrang Dal members can be seen beating the youth, Manu.
The matter did not end there. After assaulting him, the members handed over Manu to the police.
Manu has been arrested and FIR under section 295A has been registered against him.
Not an isolated incident
It is not an isolated incident, miscreants are reportedly assaulting Christians and targeting their place of worship in Karnataka.
As per a fact-finding report which was released in December 2021, in southern India, the highest number of attacks on the Christian community takes place in Karnataka.
The report was a joint effort of the United Christian Forum, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, and the United Against Hate.
Attacks on Christian community
There is an allegation that the attacks on the Christian community in Karnataka increased after BJP formed the government in the state. People also blame the anti-conversion bill for the rise of attacks on the community.
The bill does not ban religious conversion in the state but it made the conversion difficult. The conversion needs to be informed to District Magistrate 30 days in advance.
Apart from it, the bill makes provision of raising objection over the personal decision of conversion.
It has been alleged that the attacks against the Christian community increased ever since the bill was first mooted in September.