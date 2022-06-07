watchOS 9 brings Afib History, Medications app to Apple Watch

San Francisco: At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, Apple has previewed watchOS 9, which brings new features, including an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind Afib History feature, an all-new Medications app and more.

Apple Watch users will now have more watch faces to choose from, with richer complications that provide more information and opportunity for personalisation.

“Users around the world love Apple Watch for helping them stay connected to those they love, be more active throughout the day, and better manage their health,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“This fall, watchOS 9 takes the Apple Watch experience to the next level with scientifically validated insights across fitness, sleep, and heart health, while providing users more creative ways to make their Apple Watch their own,” Williams added.

In the updated Workout app, advanced metrics, views, and training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes help users take their workouts to the next level.

The company said that watchOS 9 brings sleep stages to the Sleep app and a new FDA-cleared AFib History feature that provides deeper insights into a user’s condition.

With watchOS 9, users who are diagnosed with Afib can turn on the FDA-cleared Afib History feature and access important information, including an estimate of how frequently a user’s heart rhythm shows signs of AFib, providing deeper insights into their condition.

Users will also receive weekly notifications to understand the frequency and view a detailed history in the Health app, including lifestyle factors that may influence Afib, like sleep, alcohol consumption, and exercise.

They can download a PDF with a detailed history of their Afib and lifestyle factors, which can easily be shared with doctors and care providers for more informed conversations.

The Apple Watch experience starts with watch faces, which allow users to express personal style while connecting them to relevant information at a glance through complications.

The company mentioned that a public beta will be available to watchOS users in July at beta.apple.com.