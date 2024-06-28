Water, sewerage issues? Call Hyderabad water board MD tomorrow

The 'Dial your MD' programme was recently relaunched on June 15, marking its return after a hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 28th June 2024 2:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) informed residents of the city that its Managing Director K Ashok Reddy will be available on the telephone to interact with the customers on Saturday, June 29.

“Customers can contact the Managing Director to convey their grievances and suggestions on Water & Sewerage issues quoting their ”CAN” number between 5:00 PM and 5:30 PM on the following phone numbers 040- 2344 2881, 2344 2882, and 2344 2883,” HMWSSB said.

The ‘Dial your MD’ programme was recently relaunched on June 15, marking its return after a hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will be held every fortnight from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To facilitate swift resolution, citizens should provide their Consumer Account Number (CAN) and residential address.

