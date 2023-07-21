Waterlogging, tree clearing & more: Hyderabad DRF teams tackle challenges

Hyderabad: Several teams of the Disaster Relief Force (DRF) tackled various challenges posed due to the prolonged rains that hit the city.

Continuous rains affected general life in the city as several areas were hit by water stagnation, tree falling, and water inundation.

The official Twitter account Of the Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC has been posting photos and videos of the teams’ efforts in bringing the city back to relative normalcy.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the Nala works in nallakunta padma colony along with MLA Musheerabad shri Muta Gopal. Evdm Director Prakash Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and Lake C. E. Suresh Kumar were present.

While many online appreciated the efforts of the DRF teams, others remarked that they are not enough as many citizens are still struggling due to the ill effects of rain.

In the review meeting headed by Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that 426 Monsoon Emergency Teams and 157 Static Teams have been set up in Greater Hyderabad and special personnel have been set up at 339 water logging points in the city.

He said that the water reserves in 185 ponds and lakes of the city are being reviewed from time to time.

Authorities including GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi have urged citizens to avoid needless travel and to report any emergencies or flood-related accidents as soon as possible. For citizens in need of support, helpline numbers have been made accessible.

The Telangana government has released helpline numbers to register requests regarding waterlogging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation, and other rainfall-related issues in Hyderabad. The helpline numbers are 040-21111111 or 9000113667.