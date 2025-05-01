WAVES 2025 begins: Full day 1 schedule and celeb appearances

Mumbai: The first-ever World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) started today, May 1, in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It will go on for four days, from May 1 to May 4.

Famous Stars on Stage

Day 1 was full of energy and star power. Big names like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Chiranjeevi attended the event. The summit had many panel talks with top actors and directors.

Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul

Speakers: Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi

Moderator: Akshay Kumar

Speakers: SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Moderator: Karan Johar

Speakers: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Moderator: Karan Johar

WAVES 2025 Transforming India into a Global Media & Entertainment (M&E) Powerhouse 🌟



With over 100,000 registrations, including 1,100+ international participants, @WAVESummitIndia is where filmmakers, tech pioneers, creators, investors, and industry leaders come together to… pic.twitter.com/ftVGx9vNru — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 30, 2025

Music, Shows, and More

The event was not just about talking. Music composer MM Keeravaani gave a beautiful performance with a 30-member orchestra. Later, singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam performed live. There were also workshops, exhibitions, and contests for creators and students.

What’s Coming Next?

WAVES 2025 will continue for three more days. Day 2 will have more talks and events, and the last two days will focus on private meetings and business deals. The goal is to make India a global leader in media, films, and digital entertainment.

More updates coming soon!