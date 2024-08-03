Wayanad landslides: Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims, says CM

Around 300 people are suspected to be missing, and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.

Updated: 3rd August 2024 2:56 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo/ IANS)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims in landslide-hit Wayanad.

Taking to the social media post ‘X’, Siddaramaiah said in light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala.

“I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope,” he said.

As many as 215 people have died and over 500 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the wee hours of July 30.

