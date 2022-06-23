Wazwan: A Kashmiri cuisine that turned political tables

Ankara: Wazwan, a multi-course meal in Kashmiri cuisine is believed to be a reason for many diplomatic and political decisions in the past.

In 1955 erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) leader Nikita Khrushchev visited India. The then Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru ensured Khrushchev’s visit to Srinagar.

When the USSR leader reached Srinagar, the then Kashmir’s Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad and Khrushchev had feast together.

In one of the famous photographs, Ghulam Mohammed was seen thrusting Goshtaba into Khrushchev’s mouth. It is believed that it was the reason behind the change in the USSR’s diplomacy in favour of India.

After the leader returned, USSR started acting in favour of India. Thereafter, the union vetoed all UN debates and resolutions related to Kashmir.

Earlier, the UN resolution on Kashmir was unanimously adopted. The resolution mentioned that Kashmiris should decide whether Kashmir will be part of India or Pakistan through a plebiscite.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the first elected Prime Minister of Kashmir after the accession of Kashmir to India wrote an autobiography titled, “Aatish e Chinar”.

In the autobiography, Abdullah recalled that when he saw the soviet plane from the Kud jail where he was lodged, he understood that the resolution of Kashmir will land in complications due to the hospitality Khrushchev might have received in the valley.

Cuisine saved Kashmir government led by Shah in 1985

Again in 1985, the Kashmir government led by Ghulam Mohammed Shah was saved due to food diplomacy.

Shah government was facing a survival threat as the alliance partner Congress had decided to withdraw its support.

To solve the crisis, Shah arranged a feast for the then Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi in New Delhi. The feast was arranged by the chefs who had gone to the capital along with Shah.

Journalists who were also invited to the feast asked Rajiv Gandhi about the government in Kashmir. He replied that his party will continue to support the Shah government.

It is believed that Wazwan had saved the Shah’s government in Kashmir.

Wazwan dish

The dish required fresh meat and it is cocked in daegs, nickel-plated copper vessels.

As the dish can be served on a plate that is shared by four people, it solves the caste and class problems in society.

Before the advent of Islam, there were caste differences between the people of Kashmir and they never used to sit together.

Every plate of Wazwan consists of rice, seekh kababs (minced meat roasted on skewers over hot coal), tabakh maaz (glossy lamb ribs cooked in milk and then fried in clarified butter), a daeni phoul (a large mutton piece), and two halves or two whole chicken sprinkled with chopped coriander and melon seeds, a stew made with lamb stomach.

After this, a series of dishes will be served one after the other. The last dish is gushtaba, a big white meatball.