WB CM Mamata Banerjee sustains major injury in accident: TMC

"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," TMC said in a post on X.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata on Sunday (PTI Photo)

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson on Thursday, March 14, sustained a major injury, the party said.

The party posted photos of Banerjee lying down on a hospital bed with a bloody forehead.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” TMC said in a post on X.

As per reports, CM Banerjee has been admitted to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital where a team of doctors is examining her. The wound, some party insiders claimed, is quite deep.

Banerjee was admitted to the hospital by her nephew and Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, reports said.

Further details are awaited.

