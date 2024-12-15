WB Doctors plan sit-in in kolkata over bail granted in RG Kar case

"We also demand the immediate submission of the supplementary chargesheet by the CBI," said doctor Punyabrata Gun, a joint convener of WBJPD.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th December 2024 11:54 pm IST
RG Kar Medical College & Hospital
RG Kar Medical College & Hospital- IANS

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) was planning to begin a sit-in demonstration in the heart of Kolkata from Tuesday over the CBI investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, in which two key suspects were granted bail.

The proposed demonstration of the WBJPD, an umbrella organisation of five associations, will be held till December 26 at the Doreena Crossing, an office-bearer said.

He said WBJPD wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, seeking permission for the 10-day demonstration.

“We have sought permission from the police to set up a temporary stage without any interruption to the traffic movement. We have assured them that the demonstration will be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner following all legal and safety guidelines,” Gun said.

They have also asked the police to ensure the safety of all participants.

The WBJPD on Saturday organised a march to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake over the issue.

An on-duty female doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found dead on August 9, triggering nationwide protests.

On Friday, the Sealdah court granted bail to the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the rape-murder case.

They were granted bail after the CBI “failed” to file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

