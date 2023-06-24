WB: Man beaten to death after being caught stealing chickens from poultry farm

Jhargram: A man was allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal’s Jhargram district after he was caught stealing chickens from a poultry farm in the dead of the night, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Dalkathi village in Jhargram police station area when Nuku Mallik allegedly entered a poultry farm to steal chickens, they said.

The owner of the farm, Bhupen Mahato, woke up and caught Mallik red-handed. He then allegedly tied him to a lamppost outside the farm, and thrashed him, they said.

On seeing villagers gathering at the spot, he left Mallick there and went back to the farm. The villagers then informed the police, who sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said they have detained the farm owner and were interrogating him.