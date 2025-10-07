We are doing bare minimum: Greta Thunberg after release from Israel

Activist Greta Thunberg on Monday, October 6, said that what she and other people with conscience are doing for Gaza is the bare minimum.

This was her first statement after being released from Israeli detention. Greta criticised Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, saying that it is being done with a genocidal intent.

“This genocide and other genocides are being enabled and fueled by our governments, our institutions, media and companies,” she added.

The 22-year-old activist further said that it is people’s responsibility to end the complicity of the governments and media. Addressing the media, Thunberg said she could talk about the mistreatment meted out to her and other activists by Israel for a very long time. However, she said, it was secondary.

Greta and several other activists on board the Global Sumud Flotilla were deported on Monday. They were heading to Gaza with medical and food aid.

Israel deports activists

The Israeli authorities deported Greta Thunberg and 170 other activists to Greece and Slovakia after intercepting a convoy of 44 boats carrying activists and humanitarian aid bound for Gaza.

The flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona on August 31, aimed to challenge Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza and deliver symbolic humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave. Israeli forces intercepted the vessels in international waters on Wednesday night, October 1, detaining about 470 participants.

In a statement posted on X, the Israel Foreign Ministry said that the deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States.

It claimed that the deportations, calling the flotilla a “PR stunt” designed to spread misinformation.

“All the legal rights of the participants in this PR stunt were and will continue to be fully upheld. The lies they are spreading are part of their pre-planned fake news campaign,” the ministry said.