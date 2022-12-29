We are empowering Reliance with new leadership capital: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said on Thursday that Reliance has begun implementing two important tasks of empowering young leadership and young talent.

Speaking at the Reliance Family Day event, Ambani said, “First, we are empowering Reliance with new Leadership Capital especially with Young Leadership. Second, we are enriching Reliance with new Talent Capital again, with Young Talent.”

“I would like our leaders to accelerate this process throughout the organisation. All of us must realise that the next big cycle of growth in Reliance will not be Resource-driven but Innovation Driven”, Ambani said.

“Acutely aware of this opportunity and responsibility, Reliance has embarked on a journey of comprehensive self-transformation. The end of 2022 is when Reliance will have crossed the half-way mark of its Golden Decade. In five years from now, Reliance will complete its fifty years”, Ambani said.

“Under Akash’s Chairmanship, Jio is rolling out the world’s best 5G network across India at a pace, which is faster than anywhere in the world.

Jio’s 5G deployment will be complete in 2023″, Ambani said.

But Jio Platforms should now get ready for India’s next big opportunity – to provide unique digital products and solutions to both domestic and international markets, he added.

“Under Isha, our Retail business has grown rapidly. It has emerged as one with the widest and deepest reach in India, across all product baskets.

Most significantly, Reliance Retail has created over two lakh new jobs last year, becoming one of India’s leading employers”, Ambani said.

“With Anant joining this upcoming Next-Gen business, we are making rapid progress in getting our Giga Factories in Jamnagar ready.

From being India’s largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to also becoming India’s ‘Greenest’ corporate”, Ambani said.

“2023 will also be a Year of Renewal and Revitalisation for Reliance Foundation.

Under Nita’s inspiring leadership, Reliance Foundation is working on even more ambitious new initiatives in education, healthcare, sports, women’s empowerment and ecological conservation”, Ambani added.

“Today we have come together to celebrate Reliance Family Day to pay homage to our Founding Chairman Shri Dhirubhai Ambani and to revel in the spirit of togetherness and oneness as one large Reliance Family…Dhirubhai’s Family”, Ambani said.

“Years will roll. Decades will pass. Reliance will continue to grow bigger and bigger, Like the proverbial Banyan Tree”, Ambani said.