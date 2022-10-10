We are happy, consider this major victory: Uddhav Thackeray group leader after EC allots new name, symbol

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 10th October 2022 8:38 pm IST

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray group on Monday expressed satisfaction over the Election Commission allotting ‘Shiv Sena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the name for the faction.

The Commission also okayed the ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal) as an election symbol for the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

We are happy that the three names that matter to us most Uddhavji, Balasaheb and Thackeray – are retained in the new name, Thackeray loyalist and former Maharashtra minister Bhaskar Jadhav said.

MS Education Academy

The Election Commission denied Trishul and Gada (mace) as poll symbols to rival Shiv Sena factions, citing religious connotations.

Also Read
EC allots ‘Balasahebanchi ShivSena’ as party name for Shinde’s faction

The Commission allotted ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ as the party name for the Eknath Shinde faction, and asked it to select a fresh symbol.

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

The poll body had also asked the two factions to choose from among the symbols that are available and submit three options for their interim markers by 1 pm on Monday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button