We are not forcing anybody to take VRS: TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of TSRTC VC Sajjanar on Wednesday made it clear that they were not forcing any of their employees to opt for VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme ). He said that around 2000 employees of the corporation had applied for the VRS so far and added that they would prepare a package on the basis of the number of the employees.

Speaking to media persons in the city, he said that they would take up a fresh recruitment process after finalizing the VRS. Meanwhile, the chairman of the corporation Bajireddy Govardhan along with the MD flagged off minibusses of the corporation at Uppal. The buses will operate between the city and Yadadri temple. The ticket fares of the minibus service have been kept as ₹100 from JBS and ₹75 from Uppal.