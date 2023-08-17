We are part of INDIA alliance: AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a part of the INDIA alliance as the statement of Congress leader Alka Lamba didn’t matter after her party cleared the picture.

“We are part of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). Spokespersons of the party keep giving statements,” he said.

The sharp reactions from the AAP came after a statement of Lamba was misquoted on Wednesday saying that it has been decided that the party will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Even Lamba took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night and shared the video of her statements to the media in which she said, “Questions and my answers… Listen and tell where did I talk about having or not having an alliance with anyone? What is the controversy about?”

Following the controversy, the Congress called once again the meeting of the Delhi leaders at the party headquarters on Wednesday evening.

After the meeting, Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria said: “I feel that the people in AAP are immature. If they want to take such a big decision on the basis of media reports then even God cannot save them.”

He said that the person who had given the statement had clarified to me that she has not given any such statement. He also said that there was no such discussion (on alliance with AAP or being ordered to prepare for contesting on all the seven Lok Sabha seats).

“If someone has given a statement in the media, as they have clarified to me that they have not given such a statement. And even the media should understand that those people are not competent to make comments on such a big issue,” Babaria added.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj also said that during the Assembly Session on Thursday, in the House, the AAP will raise a few issues such as Petitions Committee Report in which it will discuss why the action taken report was submitted in the Assembly by the Chief Secretary. The AAP had called for a two-day Special Session of the Delhi Session from Wednesday.