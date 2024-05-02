We are questioning PM Modi as he campaigned for Prajwal Revanna, says Shivakumar

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the Congress was questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged sex scandal involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna as he had campaigned for him in the Lok Sabha elections.

He was responding to state JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy, who asked why Congress was questioning the prime minister.

Prajwal, facing allegations of sexually abusing women, was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was held on April 26.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “The prime minister campaigned for the accused Prajwal Revanna. He is an NDA candidate and hence we are questioning him.”

Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son of MLA and former Minister H D Revanna.

Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

To a question, Shivakumar, also state Congress president, said not a single BJP leader is talking in favour of victims on the Prajwal issue.

He said BJP leaders, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, should go to the houses of the victims and console them.

“When they say they have respect for women, and when the photographs are there of their party workers (victims), they should meet them. Why aren’t they meeting them?” he asked.