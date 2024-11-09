‘We are still family,’ says Natasa about Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: After four years of marriage, actress and model Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya announced their divorce in July 2024. Since then, rumors have circulated about Natasa possibly moving back to Serbia with their son Agastya.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Natasa put these rumors to rest, opening up about staying in India, co-parenting with Hardik, and her plans ahead.

Natasa firmly dismissed any idea of moving back to Serbia, explaining that her son’s life is rooted in India. “People say I’m going back, but I have a child here”, she shared. She emphasized that Agastya’s school, family, and stability are all in India, so her focus is on providing a consistent environment for him here.

Co-Parenting with Hardik as “Family”

Natasa also talked about how she and Hardik continue to be a family because of Agastya. “We’re still a family”, she said, highlighting the importance of both parents in their son’s life. Despite their separation, Natasa and Hardik have committed to co-parenting, ensuring that Agastya has the support of both his mother and father.

After taking a break from her career to focus on family, Natasa is now eager to work again. Recently, she appeared in Preetinder’s Tere Krke music video, marking her return to the entertainment world.