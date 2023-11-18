‘We aren’t chicks’: Owaisi slams Kishan Reddy for bulldozer remark

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s ‘bulldozer’ statement and said that Reddy needs to keep in mind that they are not chicks that he will do whatever he wants and they will remain silent.

Earlier, Reddy on Wednesday said that a ‘BJP bulldozer government’ is set to come into the state, which will wipe out the prevailing crime in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, G Kishan Reddy said,” Illegal commercial complexes and marriage halls have been built in the state. These lands belong to poor Muslims. BJP’s bulldozer government will come in Telangana. It will be on similar lines as the UP government under Yogi Adityanath. Action will be taken against criminals and rowdies.”

“Exercise your vote on Nov 30th. BJP President says in Telangana that we will bulldoze the residences in old city with bulldozers. Kishan Reddy remember we not just sitting like that, we are not chicks that you do whatever you want,” said Owaisi.

Further attacking Rahul Gandhi over the allegation of working for the benefit of BJP Owaisi said, “Rahul Gandhi as president fought on 540 Lok Sabha seats and came down to 50 seats and no one questioned him how much money did you take? How much money did you take from Modi? You won’t get any answer.”

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30. The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.