Congress’s assurances for Telangana are not empty words: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the party’s assurances promised for the people of Telangana were not empty words like that of KCR and Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally at Pinapaka in Khammam district, he alleged that the corruption of BRS can be seen all over the state.

India's Next PM Rahul Gandhi's massive rally in Pinapaka, Telangana today.



Rahul Gandhi will be addressing 3 rallies in Telangana today and will also do Padyatra in Warangal. pic.twitter.com/hJDEIxGdRd — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) November 17, 2023

He said the first aim of the Congress is to “make a people’s government in Telangana” and after that “dislodge” the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“KCR has come to know that a Congress ‘toofan’ is going to come in Telangana… Such a storm is going to come that KCR and his party would not been seen in Telangana,” Gandhi said.

“Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) asks what Congress party has done? Chief Minister saab, the school and college in which you studied, Congress made them. The roads on which you travel, Congress made those roads,” he pointed out.

Congress was able to achieve the development with the support of the youth of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said.

It was Congress that delivered on the promise of Telangana statehood and made Hyderabad “the IT capital of the world,” he added.

“The fight is between ‘Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and ‘prajala’ (people’s) Telangana,” he went on, alleging that all the departments “where money is made”, including liquor and sand, are in the hands of the “CM’s family”.

The people saw the dream of a “people’s Telangana” when they wanted a separate state but KCR is fulfilling the dream of only one family, Gandhi further charged.

“The symbols of his (KCR’s) corruption are seen in every corner of Telangana,” he remarked, accusing accused KCR of having “looted Rs one lakh crore from people” in the name of building the Kaleswaram project. Gandhi had visited the Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project recently following reports that the piers of the barrage have sunk.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the BRS, BJP and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are working together, and recalled that the BRS had supported the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha.

He further accused the AIMIM of fielding its candidates wherever the Congress fights elections, to help the BJP.

The electoral battle is between the Congress and BRS, he said adding that the AIMIM and BJP are helping the BRS in the elections.

He further said that Telangana is going to witness a ‘toofan’ (storm) of support for his party in the legislative assembly polls and that the ruling BRS would lose badly.

Manifesto released

Meanwhile, Congress national president Mallikarjun Khrage on Friday promised six guarantees to the people of Telangana while releasing the party’s manifesto for the southern state.

The party named the six guarantees as ‘Abhaya Hastham’.

Under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, the party will give Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women. Gas Cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the state.

Also Read Telangana Congress releases manifesto, job calendar vows to fill 2L posts in 1 yr

The party said it will also provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour will be provided every year; a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal will be provided under ‘Rythu Bharosa’.

The party will provide 200 units of free electricity for all households under ‘Gruha Jyothi’ if it comes to power in the state, as per the election manifesto.

Under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme, the party promises to provide a house site for families not owning a house and Rs 5 lakh financial assistance towards the construction of the house.

Under ‘Yuva Vikasam’ a financial assistance card worth Rs 5 lakh, will be provided to students which can be used in payment of college fees, read the Congress manifesto.All Telangana movement fighters will be provided with a 250 sq yards house site, as per the Congress election manifesto.

And under the ‘Cheyutha’, a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 will be provided to senior citizens, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, today tappers, weavers, AIDS and Filaria patients and kidney patients undergoing dialysis. The party said health insurance of Rs 10 lakh will be provided.

The manifesto was launched amid the polling in Madhya Pradesh where voting for the 230-member assembly is underway. Polling for the 70 seats of the 90-member assembly began today at 8 am on Friday.

Voting for the first phase in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was held on November 7. Polling will continue till 3 pm while voting in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency is being held from 7 am to 3 pm.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the 6 guarantees of Congress would help the people of Telangana realise their dreams.

“Congress party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana. We created Telangana and we will not let the struggle and sacrifice of the movement go in vain due to the Commission Raj & loot of BRS. Our 6 guarantees shall help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana” the Congress president posted on X.

After launching the manifesto, Congress took to its official Twitter handle, reiterating that it had fulfilled all its promises in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

“Just as we fulfilled all our promises in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, we are similarly committed to fulfilling our promises to the people of Telangana,” Congress posted on X.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)