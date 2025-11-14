We couldn’t win an election that was not fair from beginning: Rahul on Bihar poll results

He also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of the poll results and make more effective efforts to save democracy.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the Bihar Assembly results as “truly surprising” and said “we could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning”.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress party and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of this result and make more effective efforts to save democracy,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The NDA swept the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with about a 90 per cent strike rate.

