‘We dream and we achieve’, Saudi launches new identity for National Day

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched a new identity for its 93rd National Day under the slogan “We Dream and We Achieve,” ahead of the September 23 yearly celebration.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter on August 3, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh revealed the new identity.

إطلاق الهوية الجديدة … لليوم الوطني السعودي ٩٣ #نحلم_ونحقق 🇸🇦❤️💪



للإطلاع على الهوية حمل الكتيب:https://t.co/9ds18pQ10x pic.twitter.com/sZx0a9LWXt — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 3, 2023

The new identity “honors the endeavours and efforts that came together to achieve successful initiatives that benefit the citizen and the resident,” the GEA said on the website.

The basic elements of the identity are derived from the most prominent projects of the Saudi Vision 2030, which places improving the quality of human life at the forefront of its mission.

The identity’s colours are inspired by the nation’s green colour, and the nature of the Kingdom’s land.

Icons for the new Saudi National Day identity. (Photo:GEA)

The new design places a man and woman at the centre – representing the Kingdom’s youth – surrounded by symbols of various Saudi projects.

The projects featured in the design are the Diriyah Gate, Sindalah, AlUla Development, The Line, AlSoudah Development, Sports Boulevard, King Salman Park, Shuaiba Solar Power Plant, the Electric Car, Astronaut Program, and the Cube Project.

Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day annually on September 23. The festivities including parades, concerts, and fireworks taking place across the country. The occasion is a public holiday, which means that citizens and residents can take time off from work and school to celebrate the day.