‘We haven’t detained Senthil Balaji’s brother’, says ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have not detained or arrested R.V. Ashok Kumar, the brother of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, in a money laundering case.

The agency mentioned that neither the minister’s brother was arrested nor taken into custody.

However, they did issue four notices for questioning, but he did not appear. Notices were also issued four times to Ashok Balaji’s wife and mother-in-law, but they also did not responded.

“A false news report that R.V. Ashok Kumar, brother of Senthil Balaji (Ex-Minister and MLA) has been detained in Kochi Kerala by the Directorate of Enforcement is being reported by multiple news sources. It is clarified that Shri R V Ashok Kumar has neither been detained nor been arrested by ED,” the ED said in a statement.

It further stated that it may, however, be stated that R. V. Ashok Kumar was summoned on four occasions as part of the ongoing probe. But he never joined the investigation and refused to appear before the ED citing frivolous inconsequential excuses.

“In similar manner, his wife, Nirmala and his mother-in-law, P. Lakshmi, have also not complied with four individual summons. It is significant to note that evidence indicates that all three individuals have played pivotal roles in layering and integrating the proceeds of crimes,” said the ED.