We need Israel-like solution for Kashmir, says author Anand Ranganathan

Author and scientist Anand Ranganathan, in a recent podcast with news agency ANI, suggested Israel-like solution for Kashmir.

He was talking on a podcast The Samosa Caucus Podcast hosted by Smita Prakash, where he was joined by Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Sushant, and Tahseen Poonawala.

Indian right-wing commentator Anand Ranganathan calls for an “israel-like solution in Kashmir.” People really need to wake up to the Hindutva-Zionism relationship which only continues to strengthen and exchange tactics as we speak. pic.twitter.com/vun3ZUim5v — maryam مريم🇵🇸🍁 (@bluepashminas) June 13, 2024

Ranganathan said, “You need an Israel-like solution to Kashmir. The fact that Israel has not been able to ‘solve it’ is not because Israel is not acting to solve it, or Israel is not doing things that should be done. If, for example, seven lakh (7,00,000) Israelis were driven out of their homes, and Israel had not acted, you would have said ‘Yes, they didn’t solve it.’”

His remarks were immediately shot down as the ‘worst suggestion’ by his fellow panelists, but he continued to defend his statements. “Israel has catered for its people, and we have not. It is as simple as that.”

Anand Ranganathan is known for hateful remarks against the minorities in India. Ranganathan, an Indian scientist and political commentator is the consulting editor of the Hindu nationalist publication Swarajya. He has more than a million followers on X and is known for his vehemently anti-Muslim rhetoric.