We promise to bring Indiramma Rajyam: Bhatti

Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka yesterday wished for the return of Indiramma Rajyam in Telangana.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Bhatti Vikramarka said Congress party should come to power to distribute people’s wealth to the people. “The feudals in the State and the capitalists in the country were troubling Telangana people. He said the people’s needs were their partry’s agenda and added that they would bring the people’s government in the State after the assembly elections.

“We promise to bring a government that is in line with the needs of the people. Wealth, resources and freedom are confined to the rulers in Telangana ,” he said and alerted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was creating an illusion that something miraculous had been happening in the last nine years of his rule. He alleged that the resources of Telangana were being looted by the State government officials. He alleged that Dharani portal had become like a pandemic.

He said the people had said the Congress party should come to power to ensure closure of the belt shops. He also said the handloom weavers were suffering due to the GST issue.

Vikramarka said the unemployed youth were looking to give the Congress party a boost and added that the students want to defeat the ruling BRS party, which was attacking Singareni. He said the farmers were worried that their lands were being taken away with the help of the Dharani portal.

He said the Irrigation department had completely failed during KCR’s rule and added that not a single section was happy under CM KCR’s rule. He said there was no freedom in Telangana State and added that the people were living under fear under the BRS party’s rule while claiming that the police system has gone into the hands of the ruling party MLAs.