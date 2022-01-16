We respect Medha Patkar’s stand on Mekedatu project: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Reacting to the opposition raised by activist-environmentalist Medha Patkar against the Mekedatu project, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Saturday that the party respects Medha Patkar for the person she is as she fights for the things she believes in strongly.

On Friday, Medha Patkar had suggested that it is not too late to scrap the Mekedatu drinking water project to safeguard the biodiversity of the region and also the Cauvery water.

Karnataka wants to build Mekedatu balancing reservoir to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city and surrounding areas. However, Tamil Nadu is opposing the project and has moved the Supreme Court against it.

“The Mekedatu struggle is a reflection of the aspiration of the people. It is a struggle for existence. Water is life for us. Everyone has the freedom to express their opinions,” Shivakumar said.

The government has made environment clearances mandatory respecting the sentiments of such people, he maintained.

The Cauvery Tribunal’s decision came during the Congress regime and that is how the Mekedatu project got a start, he added.

“We respect the sentiments of Medha Patkar. The people of my constituency, including myself, are losing properties. If at all there is opposition to the project, it should come from these people. Our taluk will be at loss because of this project,” he said.