We will fight for protection of Consitution: Venugopal

Venugopal had two successive terms in the Lok Sabha from Alappuzha starting from 2009 till 2019.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

New Delhi: AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Monday said that the people have given a huge responsibility to the INDIA bloc for the protection of the Constitution and the opposition is determined to fight for it.

“We have asked all our members to come with a copy of Consitutuoin because the BJP is trying to tinker with it. All their talks of 400 plus have fallen flat. People have given us a huge responsibility and we have given our word to the people to protect the Constitution,” Venugopal said who was spotted with a pocket version of the Constitution.

On the Deputy Speaker’s post in the Lok Sabha, he said that the convention is that the opposition should get it.

“During the two terms of the UPA governments, we gave the Deputy Speaker’s post to the then opposition. We will see what happens this time,” he said.

On Rahul Gandhi assuming the role of Leader of the Opposition, he said that the decision had to be Gandhi’s own.

