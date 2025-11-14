We will form government with full majority: Tejashwi remains ‘optimistic’

Bihar: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Nitish Kumar‘s Janata Dal (United) cross the magic number, cementing its win in the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtra Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav continues to remain optimistic.

In an X post, Magagatbhandha CM candidate asserted they would form the government “with full majority” and he would be the chief minister. “We are going to form a government with a full majority. So far, only the results from those areas have been counted where BJP is strong. In RJD areas, counting is being deliberately delayed so that they can orchestrate a scandal like 2020 in the cover of night. The EVM scam will start at 5 PM just like last time, but we are all sitting ready to respond,” read the post.

हम पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनाने जा रहे हैं।



तेजस्वी जी CM बनने जा रहे हैं।



अभी केवल उन क्षेत्रों कि गिनती हुई है जहाँ BJP मज़बूत है। राजद एरिया में जान बूझकर काउंटिंग में देरी किया जा रहा है ताकि रात के अंधेरे में 2020 जैसा कांड कर सकें।



EVM घोटाला शाम 5 बजे से शुरू करेगा… — Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiYdvRJD) November 14, 2025

Tejashwi leads Raghopur in neck-to-neck fight

The Raghopur assembly seat in Bihar was witnessing a neck-and-neck fight on Friday, with the INDIA bloc’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav leading by barely a few hundred votes after trailing for a while.

After eight rounds of counting, Yadav was leading by 585 votes over his nearest rival, Satish Kumar of the BJP, according to the Election Commission.

Yadav has so far secured 31,654 votes, while the BJP candidate has bagged 31,069 votes. Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Kumar was in the third spot with 1,016 votes.

The constituency is considered the bastion for the RJD with Tejashwi’s parents – party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former chief minister Rabri Devi – both represented this seat in the past. The young leader has been the constituency’s representative since 2015. In the 2020 elections, he had won with over 38,000 votes.

So far, NDA has been leading with over 200 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 92 seats, while JD(U) follows with 82.