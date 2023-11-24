We will give double bedroom to KCR in jail: Revanth Reddy

Karimnagar: Alleging a tardy implementation of the Double Bedroom Housing scheme by the BRS government, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that if his party comes to power in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be sent to jail and provided with a “double bedroom.”

“Many poor people were not given Double Bedroom houses under the scheme, but we will give double bedrooms to KCR in Cherlapally jail because he has looted one lakh crores like a bandicoot and occupied 10,000 acres of land,” Revanth Reddy said while addressing an election rally at Huzurabad here on Thursday.

The state Congress chief sarcastically said that KCR needed double bedrooms in the jail since his family members would follow him in the jail.

“If we send this corrupt whale (KCR) to Cherlapally jail, then his son, daughter-in-law, daughter, and son-in-law will also come there, but where will they stay? I promise in front of you that we will surely construct a double bedroom and will give it to KCR,” Reddy said.

“We will make him vomit what he (KCR) looted,” he added.

As the crucial Assembly polls in the state on November 30 nears, the war of words between the main political contenders in the state- BRS, Congress and BJP-has intensified.

While addressing a presentation for ‘Trailblazer Telangana’ on Thursday, BRS working president and state minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked the voters whether they wanted Congress or 24-hour electricity supply in the state.

“KCR government is the only government in Telangana that provides 24-hour electricity supply to the farmers,” said KTR, adding, “Do you want electricity or Congress?”

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday slammed the opposition on indulging in ‘Dynastic Politics’ and said that the BJP is the only party fighting “parivarvaad” across the country.

Addressing a rally in Nizamabad, Telangana, Nadda said, “When I talk about parivarvaad, it is not just a question of KCR. The BJP does the work of fighting all the dynastic parties in the country.”

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.